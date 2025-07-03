WH releases report on staff salaries

The exterior view of the north side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

5:07 PM – Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Trump administration has released a report revealing the salaries of White House staffers.

According to the report, the annual earnings of employees varied significantly, with the lowest recorded salary starting at approximately $59,000 per year, while the highest earners received compensation reaching up to $225,000 annually.

The top-paid staffer is Jacalynne Klopp, a senior advisor. She is the sole staffer earning $225,700. Close behind her is associate counsel Edgar Mkrtchian. He is earning $203,645 a year.

A group of 33-staffers are making roughly $195,000 a year.

This includes well-known names such as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, border czar Tom Homan, chief of staff Susan Wiles, trade advisor Peter Navarro, communications director Steven Cheung and police chief of staff and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller.

Additionally, the report stated that 108 employees make between $59,000 and $80,000 a year. The president’s speechwriters earn between $92,500 and $121,500.

