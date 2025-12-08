WH refutes report claiming Trump is considering replacing DHS Secy. Noem: ‘Total FAKE NEWS!’

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), arrives for a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:39 PM – Monday, December 8, 2025

The White House has refuted a report claiming that President Donald Trump is considering replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, labeling the claim “total FAKE NEWS!”

On Monday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson dismissed a report from MS Now (formerly MSNBC) that cited four anonymous sources claiming the president is “considering removing Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary.”

Jackson quickly took to X to dismiss the report, announcing, “As I told MS Now when they reached out, this is all fake news. Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and making America safe again,” Jackson wrote.

“Anonymous former staffers pretend to know what POTUS is thinking and the Bulwark treats them as credible?” she continued, responding to a report from a separate outlet.

“This ‘report’ — and the Bulwark — is total FAKE NEWS! Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and Making America Safe Again.” Advertisement

The Bulwark report cites three former DHS officials who served in both the Biden and Trump administrations, claiming that two of them believe Noem could be out “really soon.” All three of the alleged anonymous former officials noted that the situation is “fluid,” meaning that her job security is uncertain.

The White House has made it a top priority to fight back against what it claims are inaccurate reports, prompting the creation of the “media offender of the week,” aimed at “exposing” media outlets running factually inaccurate stories.

In a recent post, the White House exposed The Washington Post as the media offender of the week in dispute over the outlet’s reporting on the Venezuela strikes against boats in the Caribbean Sea, calling a recent report “an unsubstantiated lie to undermine the Department of War’s anti-terrorist operations.”

Under “the offense” section of the post, the White House proclaimed that “The Washington Post’s Alex Horton and Ellen Nakashima published an article from two unnamed sources claiming [War] Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a Joint Special Operations commander to ‘kill everybody’ during an anti-terrorist operation in the Caribbean Sea.”

Under “the truth” section, the White House stated that the war department “killed 11 narco-terrorists in a coordinated strike designated to ‘kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people.’”

“This attack was the first in a series of lethal kinetic strikes against Designated Terrorist Organizations. The Washington Post published this unsubstantiated claim in an attempt to discredit the United States’ warfighters and inflame anti-American sentiment,” the White House added.

The White House categorized the report as a lie, malpractice, and an omission of context.

