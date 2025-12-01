WH Press Secy shares results of Trump’s MRI test

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds in the Oval Office at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / Trump’s MRI (Physician to the president — White House)

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

3:03 PM – Monday, December 1, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touts what she calls President Donald Trump’s excellent health.

During Monday’s press briefing, Leavitt announced the results of the president’s MRI test from October, saying the test confirmed he is in excellent overall health.

“Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns,” Leavitt, reading a summary provided to her from the physician to the president, stated. “In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.”

The MR found the president’s cardiovascular and abdominal imaging to be perfectly normal with all major organs and arteries functioning as they should be.

The press secretary also said the advanced imagining tests are perfectly normal for men in the president’s age group. President Trump is currently 79-years-old.

This comes after the president told reporters in Air Force One over the weekend that he would release the results of his test, calling them “perfect.”

