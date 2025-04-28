WH Press Secy Karoline Leavitt Kicks Off Trump’s First 100-Days Celebration With Briefing On Border Security

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) speaks as White House with Border Czar Tom Homan (L) looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

12:57 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off the first day of a week-long celebration of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office — with a press briefing alongside Border Czar Tom Homan to highlight the accomplishments in securing the Southern Border.

“America’s borders are now secure because of President Trump,” Leavitt stated. “He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws, and defended America’s sovereignty.”

Leavitt emphasized the record-low border crossing numbers before passing the microphone to Homan, who elaborated on the major achievements in securing the border.

“President Trump and this administration here, the success is unprecedented,” Homan argued. “We beat Trump’s first administration on border success. Border numbers are historic low today.” “President Trump’s policies are saving lives every day,” Homan continued. “There’s been studies done that say 31% of women who make that journey through the use of cartels get sexually assaulted. When 96% less people are coming. How many women aren’t being sexually assaulted by the cartels?”

A reporter asked why the Biden administration was allowing a significant number of illegal immigrants to cross the border. Homan responded, saying that the Biden administration’s motivation was to secure future political power.

“What are they hoping for then? That another Democrat administration is in power,” Homan warned. “This is about selling this country out for future political power. That’s what it was.”

Homan added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents feel empowered to make arrests, when asked about agents’ reactions to their job.

“The morale of ICE and Border Patrol is at all time high,” Homan asserted. “Because they’re getting to uphold the oath they took and they’re enforcing the law. Border Patrol and the Biden administration, I met with hundreds of ’em. They felt like Uber drivers and tourist agents.”

Homan also noted that the success at the border was due to ICE agents and Trump.

“The success of the border and immigration enforcement is President Trump and the men and women wearing that uniform,” said Homan.

Leavitt concluded the press conference by announcing that another briefing would be held on Tuesday to discuss improvements in the economy under the Trump administration, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

