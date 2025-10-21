WH: No plans for Trump and Putin to meet in ‘immediate future’

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

11:21 AM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

A White House official has announced that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have no plans to meet “in the immediate future,” dispelling expectations of a potential summit in Hungary that had been anticipated in the coming weeks.

“Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future,” the White House official said.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin also sought to shoot down expectations of a potential face-to-face meeting, dismissing speculation.

“You can’t postpone what was not scheduled,” a Putin spokesman stated. Nonetheless, the news still came as a shock to many, as Trump had announced last Thursday that they planned to meet “within two weeks or so.” This came after a more than two-hour phone call between the leaders. Advertisement

Trump and Putin last met in person in August during a summit in Anchorage, Alaska. Although President Trump acknowledged that no formal agreement was reached during the meeting, he noted that he and President Putin made “substantial progress” toward one.

During that “extremely productive” three-hour closed-door meeting, Putin emphasized the necessity of addressing the primary causes of the conflict during the Alaska summit.

He reiterated Russia’s longstanding demands, including Ukraine’s abandonment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aspirations and what he termed the “denazification” of Ukraine.

Putin has maintained that these issues must be resolved for peace to be achieved.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!