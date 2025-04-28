WH Lawn Features Posters Of Illegal Alien Mugshots, Providing Descriptions Of Violent Crimes They Committed

Photos of the criminals who have been captured and had entered the United States illegally are put in the West Wing of the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:04 PM – Monday, April 28, 2025

The White House lined up posters of 100 foreign non-citizens who were illegally living in the United States, attaching their arrest information and criminal mugshots while celebrating President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

The posters display a long lineup of mugshots, each with the bolded word “ARRESTED” on top.

The White House’s public display makes known some of the worst offenders detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Some of the posters showcase illegal aliens arrested for “first-degree murder,” “sexual abuse of a child,” “kidnapping and rape,” “murder,” and “rape of a child”.

The posters were put strategically in front of the White House so that they would be visible where reporters and journalists typically report, according to a White House official.

The first 100 days of the Trump administration have been laser focused on removing criminal illegal aliens.

In the midst of the administration’s illegal immigration crackdown, ICE recently conducted a large-scale multi-agency raid in Florida — capturing nearly 800 illegals. ICE also arrested just under 650 illegal aliens in Houston, Texas, earlier this month — which included 543 non-citizens with lengthy criminal records.

At least 1.7 million “known gotaways—illegal aliens who have evaded Border Patrol” entered the country in the last few years as a result of the Biden administration’s incredibly lenient border policies. This influx has prompted statewide enforcement operations following ongoing reports of violent crimes, including murders and sexual assaults, committed by some illegals during Biden’s presidency.

Additionally, Trump’s stance on illegal immigration remains his strongest issue among voters, according to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. 52% of respondents stated that Trump’s deportation policy was either “about right” or “hadn’t gone far enough,” showcasing a majority support for “Making America Safe Again.”

“You can expect the White House to tout the many promises made on the campaign trail that have been fulfilled in the president’s first 100 days,” a White House official told Axios.

