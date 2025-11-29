WH launches fake news ‘Media Offender of the Week’

Screen capture of the White House’s “Media Offenders of the Week” webpage. (The White House)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:32 AM – Saturday, November 29, 2025

The White House has created an official website page to call out fake news “media offenders” each week.

“Misleading. Biased. Exposed,” the website reads.

The three “offenders” of the week are currently CBS News, The Independent and The Boston Globe.

Listed under the “offense” section of the page is the explanation, “The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their ‘execution.’”

The offenses were also categorized as “misrepresentation” and “omission of context.”

The White House maintained that the truth is, “The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.”

Earlier this month, a group of Democrat lawmakers released a social media video calling for United States service members to disobey “illegal orders.” Though they did not specify which orders should be discarded, the sentiment was soon connected to the Trump administration’s military actions against drug-carrying vessels in the Caribbean Sea, which has further soured relations between President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The group, which has since been named the “Seditious Six,” contained Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Kelly (D-D-Ariz.), and Representatives Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris Deluzio (D-Penn.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.). They asserted their authority to speak over military personnel due to their former roles in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve.

Trump responded on Truth Social, declaring that sedition was “punishable by DEATH!”

On Monday, the Pentagon also announced an investigation into Senator Kelly, who may face court-martial proceedings under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

“President Trump has never issued an illegal order,” the White House argued. “The Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

The official webpage also includes an “Offender Hall of Shame,” which features The Washington Post, CBS News, CNN and MSNBC, now titled MS NOW.

A “Repeat Offenders” section can also be found on the page, which says, “These outlets don’t just get it wrong — they do it over and over again.”

