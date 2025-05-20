WH hosts briefing for children on ‘Take Our Sons & Daughters to Work Day’

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a Press Briefing for Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 20, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:59 PM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held an “adorable” special briefing on “Take Our Sons & Daughters to Work Day,” answering questions from children of staff and journalists.

The briefing room’s 49 seats were reportedly about half-full, holding children ranging in age from infants to those about 11-years-old — with their parents looking on from the side aisles and end of the room.

The children posed a wide array of questions, ranging from lighthearted topics such as candy and food to more serious and thoughtful inquiries. It has been widely speculated that some parents may have deliberately encouraged their children to raise specific questions on their behalf.

Advertisement

“How much candy does he eat a day?” one youngster asked Leavitt — about the 47th president. “A good amount of candy,” Leavitt laughed, adding that the GOP commander-in-chief “likes pink Starbursts and Tootsie Rolls.

Another child then asked the press secretary what Trump’s “favorite order” was at McDonald’s.

“He loves McDonald’s hamburgers and French fries. Who doesn’t?” Leavitt remarked with a grin. “How many people has he fired?” a third child asked.

Leavitt responded by saying that one person had left their post, but so far, all of the staff is working together well.

When asked “what superpower” Trump would choose to have, Leavitt stated that he would want to be able to “just snap his fingers and solve all of our country’s problems just like that. But sometimes it takes a little longer.”

Toward the end, another child asked Leavitt “which news outlet” she personally dislikes the most, to which she responded: “depends on the day.”

The briefing followed First Lady Melania Trump’s event with children in the East Garden.

President Trump also made an appearance in the garden — waving, smiling, and teaching the kids how to dance to his favorite “YMCA” tune, sung by the Village People.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!