WH: Final decision on Iran coming in ‘next 2 weeks’

12:00 PM – Thursday, June 19, 2025

President Donald Trump is anticipated to make his final decision on whether to strike Iran within the “next two weeks,” according to the White House press secretary.

During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the 47th president is expected to make a decision regarding potential action in Iran in the near future.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Trump said in a statement read by Leavitt. Advertisement “If there’s a chance for diplomacy, he’s not afraid to grab it,” Leavitt stated.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced that Iranian officials had expressed a desire to meet with him directly at the White House in pursuit of a potential agreement.

Such a deal would require Iran to cease all uranium enrichment activities and ensure that Tehran is permanently prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

According to Reuters, Israel’s goal has expanded beyond dismantling nuclear capabilities, as it now aims to weaken Supreme Leader Khamenei’s internal grip.

Domestically, Iran’s population is currently reeling from economic hardship, internet blackouts, and emerging signs of protest. Internationally, there’s also intense diplomatic pressure—from Europe, China, Russia—to prevent escalation and create space for negotiations.

In a June 19th phone call, Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin jointly condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran, stating “there is no military solution” and emphasizing that “this solution must be achieved exclusively through political and diplomatic means.” Xi also urged “major powers with special influence” to step in to prevent escalation and called for a ceasefire.

In addition, on June 16th, foreign ministers from France, Germany, and the UK participated in a rare high-level discussion with Iran, urging Tehran to resume nuclear negotiations and advocating for de-escalation to avert further conflict.

