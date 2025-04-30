WH: Elon Musk Working With DOGE Remotely, Preparing To Step Out Of SGE Position

(L) Elon Musk, wearing two hats, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:11 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Elon Musk is now preparing for his smooth transition out of his position as a Special Government Employee (SGE), working closely with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the second Trump administration — according to a New York Post report.

However, the surfacing report comes as no surprise, as the GOP administration confirmed earlier this month that the plan had always been for Musk to return his focus back on Tesla once he completed “his incredible work at DOGE.”

Musk was appointed by President Donald Trump as an unpaid SGE, and in the last week, he has been working with the DOGE organization remotely, as opposed to being at the White House in person.

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told The Post in an interview. She also added: “Musk hasn’t been here physically, but it really doesn’t matter much.” However, Wiles also emphasized that “his folks [DOGE team] aren’t going anywhere” and will continue to work in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Nonetheless, there was no mention of just how often he will be visiting the White House until his stint is over at the end of May. During his tenure, Musk would typically brief the president in the Oval Office, attend cabinet meetings, and even travel with the president at times on Air Force One.

(DOGE Savings as of 4/30/2025: 12:07 p.m. PT.)

“He’s not out of it altogether. He’s just not physically present as much as he was,” Wiles continued. “The people that are doing this work are here doing good things and paying attention to the details. He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it. And his people are definitely not.”

Musk made his presence known during the first few months of Trump’s second term back in the White House, leading the charge in cutting USAID funding and its 10,000 employees. The Tesla CEO also went after the 1,700-person Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

His work then expanded to the federal bureaucracy, from the Education Department to the Pentagon, in addition to other smaller government agencies.

