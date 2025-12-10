WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles: Trump will campaign for GOP ‘like it’s 2024 again’ before 2026 Midterms

(L-R) US President Donald Trump, Meryl Kennedy, CEO of 4Sisters Rice, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles look on during a roundtable event to discuss aid for farmers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:15 AM – Wednesday, December 10, 2025

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, whom President Donald Trump has publicly crowned the “most powerful woman in the world,” shared that Trump will be fully involved in the GOP campaign trail ahead of next year’s midterm elections, stating in an interview on Monday that he will campaign “like it’s 2024 again.”

Wiles further emphasized in the interview that the GOP will be deploying him actively to boost Republican turnout.

“We’re actually going to turn that on its head and put him on the ballot because so many of those low-propensity voters are Trump voters,” she began, adding that President Trump has been fundraising for the midterms since “the day after the election.” Wiles also noted that the 47th president is “sitting on a huge war chest” to support Republican candidates, potentially including his own financial contributions. “Typically in the midterms it’s not about who’s sitting at the White House. You localize the election, and you keep the federal officials out of it,” Wiles continued. “We saw a week ago, Tuesday, what happens when he’s not on the ballot and not active,” she continued. “I haven’t quite broken it to him yet, but he’s going to campaign like it’s 2024 again.”

The interview comes at a moment when some Republicans are grappling with shifting demographics, noting the recent special election in Tennessee’s 7th District on November 4th.

The 7th District is solidly GOP territory — Trump won it by 22% in 2024, and the previous incumbent, GOP Rep. Mark Green, carried it by 21% that year. Historically, Republicans dominate there with 60%+ margins.

However, Democrats overperformed by around 12.6% compared to their 2024 results, marking their best showing in the district since 1982. This narrow win kept the seat Republican, but fueled Democrat narratives of vulnerability in red areas, especially amid broader 2025 off-year trends where Democrats flipped several state-level races.

With these recent “shifts” in mind, Wiles framed Trump’s high-energy and hands-on involvement, much like his 2024 campaign, as a powerful “turnout machine” designed to blunt those concerns.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is preparing to face aggressive Democrat fundraising and shifting suburban battlegrounds. The party must pay close attention to “voter fatigue,” further unify its base, and successfully counter the motivated, fundraising left side of the political aisle, analysts say.

