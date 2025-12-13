WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles makes Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women list

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 8, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:03 AM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been named among Forbes’ 2025 list of the World’s Most Powerful Women, making her the only American woman working in politics to make the list.

Wiles, 68, was selected by President Donald Trump to be the first female chief of staff in January. She also served as his Co-Campaign Manager through his 2024 presidential campaign, playing a crucial role in getting the president reelected.

The list released by the magazine ranked Wiles #66 of 100.

In July, President Trump praised Wiles as “the most powerful person in the world.”

“Now, they just voted her the most powerful woman anywhere in the world. She might be the most powerful person in the world, I think. Hasn’t she done a good job?” Trump said, a likely reference to her #72 ranking on Forbes’ 2024 list. Advertisement

Florida politicians took to social media to congratulate Wiles, a Florida native, for making the list.

“Well-deserved recognition for my dear friend and fellow Floridian, Susie Wiles,” Representative Mario-Diaz Balart (R-Fla.) wrote. “Her leadership, dedication, and integrity continue to set the standard and make a lasting impact. Congratulations!” “Huge congrats to Susie Wiles for being named to Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women 2025!” Representative Maria-Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) also said. “A true trailblazer in politics: first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff, veteran strategist who cut her teeth in Washington in the ’70s, helping everyone from Reagan to Trump win.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also congratulated the chief of staff on the honor.

Wiles has been loyal to Trump since his 2016 presidential campaign, having been named as a Florida campaign chairwoman in 2015. In 2018, she was appointed as the chair of Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R-Fla.) 2018 gubernatorial campaign. During Trump’s 2020 campaign, as polls projected him losing in Florida, he was urged by advisors to rehire Wiles. He also asked her to lead fundraising efforts after the election.

Other notable women who are lower on the list than Wiles are Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Judith Suminwa Tuluka, #78, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, #79, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene, #81, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, #84, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, #99 and the women of Netflix’s KPOP Demon Hunters, #100.

