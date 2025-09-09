WH: BLS revisions show Trump was right

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer prepares for a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House on September 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell and Taylor Tinsley

4:04 PM – Tuesday, September 9, 2025

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has revised down their job numbers from April 2024 to March 2025 by 911,000 jobs — the biggest revision on record. The White House stated that the BLS’s revision of their job numbers proves that President Donald Trump was right.

The administration stated that the downward revision makes it clear that the economy Trump inherited was even weaker than initially thought.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer reiterated that it is crucial this data remains accurate, impartial and never altered for political gain.

She said the administration is committed to finding solutions. This includes by modernizing to improve transparency and deliver more accurate and timely data for American businesses and workers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also addressed the report, saying this revision proves Trump was right about Biden’s economy being a disaster and that BLS is broken.

Leavitt also emphasized the strong economic indicators under President Trump including tamed inflation, better than expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) results and a surge in industrial production.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said Americans will see growth by the time the midterm elections roll around thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill.

“You’re gonna start seeing that you’re gonna see increased capital investment you’re gonna see new jobs created better paying jobs, and I think you’re gonna see growth in the economy,” Thune said. “So, yeah, I think these things. This is a moment in time, but we’re looking at this in the context of what we passed in July and the effect it’s going to have not only in this next year but in years to come because of the certainty we created by making most of those tax policies permanent.”

The White House asserted that Trump is revitalizing the economy and is laser focused on implementing pro-growth policies.

