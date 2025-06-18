WH begins process of raising its 2 new ‘Trump-funded’ lawn flagpoles

US President Donald Trump salutes as a US flag is raised on a newly installed flagpole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 18, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:02 AM – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

President Donald Trump’s White House team began the process of installing two brand new flagpoles, which the president personally funded, on the grounds of the White House.

On Wednesday, the installation process could be seen taking place on the White House’s North Lawn, and the other on the South Lawn.

“The White House opened in about 1800, just a tad before that, and I’ve always said, why doesn’t it have a flagpole from the grass?” the president said. Advertisement “Only if you’re in construction is this exciting,” Trump said, watching the construction take place. “See, you have to get it perfectly straight and once it’s perfect, they pour in the sand and it’s there for 100 years.”

Trump was also seen touring the construction areas and conversing with some of the workers.

“I don’t know them but I love them, and would bet they all voted for Trump,” he said on Monday. “I got to get these guys back to work, they’re making a fortune,” he laughed. “But remember someone in this group is going to captivate some movie producer, not Harvey Weinstein. Harvey’s seen a better day, so it won’t be Harvey, but it’ll be somebody and they’ll say ‘that guy is perfect for a movie,’ and ‘You’re going to become a star,’” he continued, chuckling.

In April, Trump announced plans to erect two striking 100-foot flagpoles on the White House grounds, each proudly displaying a large, pristine American flag.

Trump also made sure to inform the American people that their hard-earned tax dollars would not be used for the project, as it was a personal wish of his to erect the new poles.

Additionally, the GOP president has previously mentioned possible future plans of renovating the White House’s Rose Garden by developing a new concrete platform, building a ballroom, and redecorating the Oval Office — making the property’s surroundings more luxurious and “Trump-approved.”

