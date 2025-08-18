WH announces ‘Record-Breaking’ U.S. earnings, with stock market experiencing ‘significant gains’ under Trump admin

(Background) US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One on the South Lawn. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (Bottom) White House website screenshot.

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:46 PM – Monday, August 18, 2025

President Donald Trump’s “bold pro-growth agenda” in his second term was highlighted by the White House on Monday. The White House emphasized that American businesses are hitting unprecedented heights, with earnings far surpassing expectations and the stock market climbing to new records.

“American businesses are thriving like never before — shattering earnings forecasts and propelling the stock market to continued record highs,” the White House announced.

Record-Breaking Corporate Performance

Aggregate S&P 500 earnings per share have risen 11% over last year, nearly three times higher than Wall Street’s consensus forecasts. A staggering 84% of companies beat analysts’ estimates, marking the highest proportion in nearly four years. Even more impressively, 60% of companies exceeded earnings forecasts by more than a standard deviation, according to Goldman Sachs.

Investor optimism is also mirrored in full-year projections. 58% of companies have raised their guidance, doubling the number from the first quarter. As a result, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 10% this year, hitting one record high after another.

Recession Fears Fade

Mentions of the word “recession” in corporate earnings calls have fallen 84% compared to last quarter, underscoring renewed confidence in the U.S. economy. “The quarter has been marked by one of the greatest frequency of earnings beats on record,” said David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Policy Drives Optimism

According to the White House, many companies cite President Trump’s landmark “One Big, Beautiful Bill” as a key factor driving growth. The bill’s pro-growth tax reforms are expected to spur customer expansion, enhance cash flow, and accelerate business investment — reinforcing optimism across industries.

Mainstream Media Reporting the Surge

Bloomberg: “Goldman’s Kostin Says S&P 500 Earnings Surge Past Expectations”

Business Insider: “What Tariffs? S&P 500 Companies Are Wrapping Up One of the Strongest Earnings Seasons on Record”

The Wall Street Journal: “Strong Crop of Earnings Eases Investors’ Economic Concerns”

