WH: Americans are paying less this Thanksgiving

Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:40 PM – Thursday, November 6, 2025

Under President Donald Trump, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal has decreased compared to last year during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

This holiday season will be a lot lighter on the pockets of Americans as they are seeing across the board price drops for their Thanksgiving feasts due to President Trump’s leadership.

“Walmart just announced that Prices for a Thanksgiving Dinner is now down 25 percent since under Sleepy/Crooked Joe Biden, in 2024. AFFORDABILITY is a Republican Stronghold. Hopefully, Republicans will use this irrefutable fact!!” “2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25 percent lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden, according to Walmart. My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats ‘affordability’ issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!” he wrote in another Truth Social post.

Last year, Walmart promoted their “inflation-free” Thanksgiving meal which served eight people for less than $7 a person. This holiday season, the retail giant announced their Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for less than $4 per person.

Advertisement

In addition to Walmart offering a lower price for Thanksgiving meals, other stores offering prices that are the lowest they have offered in years.

Target is offering its Thanksgiving meal at an all-time low, costing under $5 per person. Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal is $7 cheaper than last year, averaging $4 per person. Meanwhile, the grocery retailer Schnucks is selling frozen turkeys at their lowest price in more than 15 years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!