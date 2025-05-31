WH: 13-year-old brain cancer patient DJ Daniel ‘has 3 new tumors’ 

13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after given credentials from US Secret Service Director Sean Curran after US President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service during his address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:22 AM – Saturday, May 31, 2025

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, the 13-year-old who was sworn in as an honorary member of the Secret Service by President Donald Trump, has “three new tumors.”

According to a post by the White House, DJ, who was given five months to live after being diagnosed with incurable brain and spine cancer in 2018, has “three new tumors.”

“DJ is one of the strongest, bravest young men — and has now been sworn into 1,351 law enforcement agencies across the country. Agent Daniel, you’re a true legend,” the post read. Advertisement

“It’s rough, there isn’t a class that can teach you how to deal with it. You’re hearing that your child has a nasty disease,” his father, Theodis Daniel, said. “We’re just going around showing people, hey, you do care for one another. Let’s give compassion and let’s try to join and help each other get through things,” he added.

During a presidential address on March 4th, DJ was honored by President Trump and sworn in as an honorary protector.

“Tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all,” Trump said during his address. “I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

The teen has almost finished his mission to be sworn in by 1,000 police enforcement departments around the country, which would set a Guinness World Record.

DJ already holds multiple records, including “the most keys to the city” and “most proclamation days.”

