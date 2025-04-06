Westgate Resorts Founder David Siegel Dead At 89

CFI Resorts Management Inc. CEO and Victoria Siegel Foundation founder David Siegel attends the PlayersTV press conference at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

4:50 PM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Billionaire Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel has died at the age of 89.

According to an email sent to employees, Westgate Resorts officials said Siegel died Saturday morning.

Westgate Resorts said in their statement that “David never stopped dreaming big.”

“His entrepreneurial spirit, relentless drive, and belief in the American dream helped shape one of the most recognized hospitality brands in the country.”

The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported that Siegel had been battling cancer.

His wife, “Queen of Versailles” star Jackie Siegel, shared a post on social media regarding his passing.

“I was lucky enough to share twenty-five wonderful years with David, and together we raised eight incredible children,” Jackie wrote alongside a photo of the couple cutting their wedding cake.

“His life and legacy live on through them all,” she said.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement. But I find comfort in knowing that Victoria was there to greet him—the first thing he heard was “Dad,” followed by a big hug,” Jackie said, referring to her daughter who died of a drug overdose in 2015 and who her husband adopted.

“And of course, Steven is there too,” Jackie wrote, referencing her husband’s late son. “That thought brings me so much peace.”

According to the statement, Siegel, an Air Force veteran, founded his popular timeshare firm in Kissimmee, Florida, in 1982 and built it to become the world’s largest privately held timeshare company as well as the largest private employment in central Florida.

The timeshare business has over 13,500 rooms at 22 resorts in the United States, making his company one of the largest resort developers in the country. He also owned one of Las Vegas’ most well-known hotels, the Westgate Las Vegas.

Siegel was well-known not just for his business ventures, but also for his humanitarian work and advocacy for addiction awareness following Victoria’s methadone death.

“He founded the Victoria’s Voice Foundation to honor Victoria and advocated zealously for the widespread availability of Naloxone, lobbying Congress and raising awareness on this important issue,” Westgate Resorts said in the statement.

Naloxone is a nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. Siegel established his foundation to fight for the drug’s widespread distribution.

“When [Victoria] overdosed, she was still alive,” Siegel told the Journal-Review in 2019. “By the time she got to the hospital, she had died. I am a big advocate that if a family has a child who might be using drugs, they should have Narcan in their homes.”

Siegel is survived by his wife, nine children, two stepdaughters, 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren and his brother Barry.

