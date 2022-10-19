Weinstein’s legal team to question Gov. Newsom’s wife

Jennifer Siebel Newsom attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – “On The Record” Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:19 AM PT – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

A California judge has ruled that Harvey Weinstein’s legal team may question the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

Los Angeles Judge Lisa Lench has ruled that Harvey Weinstein’s defense can question Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding an email she sent seeking media advice from Weinstein two years after he allegedly assaulted her. Siebel Newsom emailed Weinstein in 2007. In her email, she sought advice on navigating the ”bad press” after her then-boyfriend Gavin Newsom admitted to an affair with one of his campaign managers.

Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, claims that the email indicated a friendship between the two, claiming the messaging proved a consensual relationship.

“Of all things you’d think a woman that is raped by Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t do, it’s ask him how to deal with a sex scandal,” he said. “The fact that she comes to Mr. Weinstein for that advice indicates the friendship and companionship of Jane Doe 4 and Mr. Weinstein. The defense will be that they had an affair, that they had consensual sex.”

Newsom is one of five women accusing Weinstein of having raped them. The assaults allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2005 in a Beverly Hills hotel.