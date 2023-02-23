Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in California prison

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Thursday, February 23, 2023

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to an additional 16 years behind bars. This time, he will be serving a sentence in Los Angeles, California.

This sentencing comes a month after Weinstein was convicted of entering an Italian model and actress’s Los Angeles hotel room and raping her. The jury convicted him of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object in connection with the assault of the woman.

Initially, the film producer faced over 11 counts of sexual assault in the west coast city. He was acquitted on one charge. The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on the rest. One of the more notable females testifying against Weinstein was Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The 70-year-old is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York. In 2020, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman. He was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act and of third-degree rape. He has since appealed the conviction.

This new jailtime will begin once he finishes his New York prison sentence. Weinstein is not able to serve two jail sentencings simultaneously.

He is currently appealing his New York conviction and prision sentence.