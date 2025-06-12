Weinstein case ends in mistrial on remaining rape charge

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. (Photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:07 PM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape charge in Harvey Weinstein’s ongoing sex crimes retrial.

On Thursday, the decision to end deliberations came just one day after the jury reached a partial verdict on other sex assault charges.

Weinstein was convicted of one of the top charges but was acquitted of another. Both charges concerned accusations of forcing oral sex on women in 2006, which Weinstein has denied.

“After eight years, dozens of accusers, and three trials, we are left with a single conviction—one we firmly believe will not stand, due to gross juror misconduct. Harvey is, of course, disappointed by the verdict, but he remains determined and resolute in his fight to clear his name,” Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, told Fox News Digital.

He was initially convicted for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann.

Mann testified for days — as she did in 2020 — about why she continued to see and have consensual encounters with Weinstein afterward.

“Rape can happen in relationships — and in dynamics where power and manipulation control the narrative,” Mann said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

The first-degree criminal sexual act charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. A status conference will be conducted on July 2nd to determine the next steps. A new trial date for the rape charge has yet to be scheduled.

Weinstein was previously convicted in 2022 of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in California. The sexual assault took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013, with the woman choosing for her identity to remain anonymous.

