Washington murder suspect Alexander Lee Rogers arrested in Los Angeles

Alexander Lee Rogers – Photo via: Longview Police Department

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:44 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

The man suspected of murdering a woman in Washington state was arrested in Los Angeles after authorities found his vehicle abandoned in Calabasas on Monday.

51-year-old Alexander Lee Rogers was apprehended in the Westlake District of Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rogers is accused of stabbing 73-year-old Andrew Peters and his sister-in-law, 64-year-old Dawn Peters. Dawn Peters succumbed to her injuries, while Andrew Peters survived the attack.

The stabbing occurred last Tuesday, as Dawn Peters’ nephew, Stephen Butler, claimed that Rogers was working as a handyman at the house prior to the seemingly unprovoked attack. Rogers fled the state and drove over 1,000 miles after the attack.

“This is, like, unimaginable heartbreak. Every family member is devastated, everyone is grieving in a different way, so please, everybody, just pray for them,” stated family friend Jill Nunes.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell revealed that a security guard reported citing Rogers on Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m., leading to his arrest.

“The image that I saw this morning stuck with me … he had a very unusual face and that’s what, I guess, triggered my reaction to point him out,” stated Louis Martinez, the security guard working at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple.

“I saw the subject pass by … we actually made eye contact, and when he passed by me he bit his lip, which is something people don’t do unless you’re nervous, and then his step increased – so he walked faster. His characteristics and paleness, he was not a SoCal guy,” Martinez added.

On Monday, prior to the arrest, a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect was abandoned in Woodland Hills, leading law enforcement officials to scour the area in search of the suspect.

Rogers began working as a handyman after recently finishing a 20-year sentence in prison for attempted murder in the early 2000s for a machete attack during a burglary.

“This is a horrific case,” stated Longview Police Department Captain Brandon McNew. “As far as we can tell, he was acquainted with them through an old family connection and may have been doing some handyman work at the house for them over the last few months.”

Additionally, McNew explained that Rogers had an unrelated run-in with police just two hours before the stabbing, which was captured on the bodycam.

“He had some issues with his vehicle licensing in a parking lot, and so the officer addressed that with him. There was nothing criminal. It was worthy of a verbal warning,” McNew explained.

