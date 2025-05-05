Washington D.C. Will Host 2027 NFL Draft 

A football honoring the 2027 NFL Draft is seen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the draft in the Oval Office of the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:11 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that the National Football League (NFL) will host its 2027 draft in Washington, D.C., marking the first time the nation’s capital will host the draft since 1940.

On Monday, the 47th president, alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, announced at the White House that the biggest off-season event is set to be hosted in the nation’s capital.

The three day event will take place on the National Mall. The National Mall serves as a monumental and dignified setting for governmental structures, museums, and national memorials. It also functions as a national stage for events, celebrations, and gatherings.

“I’m pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL draft — that’s a big thing — will be held right here in our Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C., on the National Mall,” Trump stated.

The announcement also comes just days after the Washington Commanders reached an agreement with the District of Columbia (D.C.) to return to the RFK Stadium, where Washington played from 1961 to 1996 and saw its most successful era in franchise history. The new stadium is scheduled to open in 2030.

Since the NFL terminated New York’s five-decade run as host in 2015, the draft has been held in various cities.

The three-day 2025 draft took place last month at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers. The 2026 selection of collegiate players joining the NFL will be held in Pittsburgh.

