Washington: Bodies of 3 missing sisters found near campground, manhunt for father continues

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Three young sisters who recently vanished in Washington state over the weekend, while visiting their homeless father, have been found dead — the Wenatchee Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities are continuing their ongoing manhunt for the girls’ father.

The bodies of the Decker sisters: Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 were found on Monday evening, close to their father’s truck near a campground site — according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Authorities have been searching for the girls’ father for multiple days.

32-year-old Travis Decker is now wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Decker had reportedly picked the girls up from their mother’s house for a planned visitation last Friday.

However, the mother, Whitney Decker, promptly reported the girls missing after their father failed to return them as he typically would. Both he and his young daughters subsequently “disappeared” while traveling in his white 2017 GMC Sierra truck.

A few hours before their bodies were found, a warrant was issued for their father’s arrest.

According to police, Decker, whom they noted in the report is “homeless,” was known to stay at campgrounds, motels, and hotels in the area with his dog.

After he picked up the girls on Friday, Decker and his vehicle were seen over the weekend in the west end part of town in Leavenworth — prompting a police search in that area, NCWLIFE reported.

SWAT teams and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Forest Service, joined the search effort as well.

Just before the girls were discovered, their mother had also issued a tragic appeal — calling for their safe return on Monday.

“I just want the girls back home safe and sound — that is the most important thing to me,” she said in the emailed statement sent to NCWLIFE.

“I am concerned about the safety and wellbeing of my girls and their dad. This is an unimaginable situation.” I am pleading for everyone to look out for them,” she said in the emailed statement sent to NCWLIFE.” “Travis has really struggled since he left the military and his mental health can be hard sometimes,” she told Kiro7 before her daughters were discovered. “I think that he is impulsive and he loves his children very much.”

She also emphasized that she had never previously encountered any issues when her ex took the children and did not believe his mental health challenges were severe enough to pose any danger.

Later that day, tragically, the bodies of the three sisters were found on Rock Island Campground, which is around 18 miles west of Leavenworth, at around 5 p.m. local time.

