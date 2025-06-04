Washington: 3 missing sisters were found with ‘zip-tied wrists’ and ‘bags over their heads’ following visit with father, manhunt continues

(Photo via: Wenatchee Police Department)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:07 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Newly released reports have revealed a disturbing detail in the deaths of the three young sisters whose bodies were found in Washington state: all three were discovered with plastic bags wrapped over their heads and their wrists restrained with zip ties—an act authorities suspect was carried out by their father.

Travis Decker, the father of the three young sisters, still remains at large. A nationwide manhunt is still underway, with authorities now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The new details were revealed in court papers as authorities are still conducting their manhunt search for the girls’ homeless father on Wednesday, KOMO reported.

The bodies of the Decker sisters — Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 — were found in an embankment near the Rock Island Campground in Wenatchee on Monday evening.

According to the preliminary report, the girls were “most likely asphyxiated.” Additionally, all three were found wearing the same outfits that they had been wearing when they first disappeared on Friday after being picked up by their father.

Police reiterated that Decker is still missing and is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. He is believed to be living out of his white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, which has a Washington state license plate that reads “D20165C.”

Authorities urge anyone who believes they may have seen Decker since Friday, or anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to call 911 or 509-667-6845 (Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line) immediately.

“Due to safety concerns, do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,” police said.

The girls’ bodies were found close to their father’s truck, and the truck purportedly had “two bloody handprints” smeared on the back — police documents stated.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that it was working with the U.S. Marshals to locate Decker on Tuesday evening as the search continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!