Warren endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor

(Background) U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) conducts a special forum on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Borrower Protection Center) / (R) Zohran Mamdani, Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:25 PM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed Democratic socialist New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani — while urging other members of her party to do the same.

At a news conference on Monday, Warren (D-Mass.) expressed her support for the socialist mayoral candidate—the current frontrunner in the race—Mamdani, due to his “focus on affordability” for the people of NYC. However, she did not mention the slew of new taxes that would hit residents if he were to hypothetically win the race.

“We are the party that fights for affordability, for working families…” Warren declared. Advertisement

Warren also claimed that Andrew Cuomo, the former Democrat New York governor who is now running against Mamdani as an Independent, was “shocked to discover” that Mamdani’s goals are “actually what New Yorkers want.”

She criticized both the former governor and current Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.), who is also running as an Independent, for aligning “more closely with billionaire donors” than with the general public.

“Anybody who thinks New York City should work only for the billionaires probably should go with Andrew Cuomo,” Warren asserted. “But anybody who thinks it should work for the people of New York City who are here doing the work every day, the families who want to live in this city and be able to afford housing and childcare, anyone who thinks that the role of the mayor is to make life work better for working people should be here with Zohran.”

She punctuated this last statement with a pat on Mamdani’s back — as he stepped up to the microphone for questions.

Mamdani has also been endorsed by notable far-left officials such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-I).

The 33-year-old newcomer outlined in his “plan” a call to provide taxpayer-funded childcare to all NYC minors from the ages of six weeks old to 5-years-old, arguing that this is the main expense “pushing New Yorkers out” after housing.

“It’s a crisis, not just for families and their children, but also for the workers who take care of those children,” Mamdani said.

While the most progressive Democrat leaders have praised Mamdani’s socialist ideals, more center-leaning Democrats have been cautious about showing their support.

Politicians such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have raised concerns due to the fact that Mamdani has responded apathetically in relation to pro-Palestine slogans like “globalize the intifada,” which Israelis maintain is a call for violence against them and Jewish people worldwide. Mamdani has also supported defunding the police in the past — with others pointing to these as signs of his far-left extremism.

Schumer formally denounced this phrase, stating it “should not be used” due to its dangerous implications and potential to incite violence. Additionally, he dismissed Mamdani’s accusation that Israel is committing a genocide, calling the claim “painful, cruel, unfair and vicious.” However, on the other hand, Schumer has also praised Mamdani’s campaign as “impressive” and noted shared advocacy on a number of issues. Nonetheless, Schumer explicitly refrained from offering an outright endorsement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!