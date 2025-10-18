Warner Bros follows Paramount in refusing to boycott Israeli film industry

The Warner Bros. logo is displayed on a water tower at Warner Bros. Studio on September 12, 2025, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:05 AM – Saturday, October 18, 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has joined Paramount in refusing to sign a letter to boycott Israeli film institutions, according to Variety and Deadline reports.

The outlets reported WBD’s response to the letter, signed already by several Hollywood figures, on Thursday.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for its employees, collaborators, and other stakeholders,” a spokesperson for the company told both news sources. “Our policies prohibit discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, or ancestry. We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies.”

The spokesperson reportedly said that WBD encourages individuals to express their personal views but “will continue to align [their] business practices with the requirements of [their] policies and the law.”

WBD owns Cartoon Network, CNN, DC Studios, the Food Network, HBO, HGTV and TLC, among other assets. They also have a dedicated museum in Burbank, California.

Last month, Paramount rejected the pledge that said it would not work with Israeli film companies seen as “being complicit” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace,” Paramount said.

The production company is notably distributing Red Alert, a series documenting the October 7th attacks on Paramount+, its streaming service.

Paramount owns CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Viacom, among other assets.

Among the most famous to sign the pledge boycotting the Israeli film industry are Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Elliot (previously Ellen) Page, Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton.

Adam McKay, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Winter, Bowen Yang, Diego Luna, Eric Andre, Guy Pearce, Hannah Einbinder, Liam Cunningham, Olivia Colman, Olivia Cooke, Rob Delaney, Rooney Mara, Wallace Shawn and Yorgos Lanthimos also signed the document along with more than 5,000 others in the film industry.

The open letter claimed that Israeli film institutions were “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.” Signatories aim to “end complicity in their oppression.”

However, over 1,200 entertainment industry figures have also signed a pledge in opposition to the anti-Israel letter late last month.

The other letter was released by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) and The Brigade, non-profit entertainment industry organizations, “rebuking the efforts of their colleagues to silence fellow entertainers and filmmakers.”

“We call on all our colleagues in the entertainment industry to reject this discriminatory and antisemitic boycott call that only adds yet another roadblock on the path to peace,” the letter concludes.

Notable signatories include Gene Simmons, Howie Mandel, Liev Schreiber, Lisa Edelstein, Patricia Heaton, Regina Spektor, Sharon Osbourne and Tara Strong. Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, also signed the pledge.

