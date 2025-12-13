War Dept.: 2 U.S. soldiers, 1 interpreter killed in Syria by gunman with ISIS-ties

A U.S. soldier keeps watch during a patrol in Syria’s northeastern city Qamishli, in the Hasakeh province on January 9, 2025. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:40 AM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

United States Central Command has confirmed that two U.S. soldiers and one civilian interpreter have been killed in an ambush in Palmyra, Syria, by a gunman tied to ISIS.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Saturday that three others were wounded in the attack. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the assailant was shot and killed by partner forces.

“The attack occurred as the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region,” Parnell reported on X. “The soldiers’ names, as well as identifying information about their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin notification.” “This attack is currently under active investigation,” he added.

The identity of the gunman has not been publicly released, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” Secretary Hegseth warned.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack condemned the “cowardly terrorist.”

“We mourn the loss of three brave U.S. service members and civilian personnel and wish a speedy recovery to the Syrian troops wounded in the attack,” Barrack wrote on X. “We remain committed to defeating terrorism with our Syrian partners.”

Last month, Syria, where the U.S. has hundreds of troops deployed, joined the international coalition fighting against ISIS. After the fall of the five-decade Assad family rule over the country with President Bashar al-Assad, interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa made a visit to Washington last month for talks with President Donald Trump, showing the improving relations with Western countries.

ISIS was defeated in Syria in 2019, but sleeper cells still conduct deadly attacks in the country. The United Nations estimates the group still has between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

