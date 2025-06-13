Walz short circuits after being asked ‘What is a woman?’: ‘I’m not sure I understand the question’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens during a hearing with the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:10 PM – Friday, June 13, 2025

Failed Democrat vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was left baffled and confused after being asked the simple question of “what is a woman?” by a female representative.

Walz (D-Minn.) was asked the question on Thursday by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Walz appeared momentarily stunned by the question, pausing to contemplate a possible response before finally replying, “I’m not sure I understand the question here.” Advertisement

“What do you want me to say?” he continued.

Mace then quickly shot back, stating: “I want you to say that a woman, like me, is an adult human female. That men can’t become women. You guys are the party of violence and you’re the party erasing women. You don’t respect us. You’re a bigot, you’re a misogynist, you’re a sexist,” she added.

Mace, a staunch Republican defender of women against the encroachment of transgender individuals violating women’s rights by taking opportunities away from biological women in sports and taking up female spaces, such as female locker rooms and restrooms — quickly followed up on the exchange in an X post.

“Tampon Tim Walz couldn’t define a woman today in [committee] when I had him in the pressure cooker,” she wrote. “He was speechless.”

The nickname “Tampon Tim” stems from a Minnesota law signed by Walz that requires schools in the state to provide tampons to “all menstruating students,” leading male restrooms to provide taxpayer-funded tampons — specifically for women who choose to identify as males.

