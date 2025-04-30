Walz: Harris Picked Me As Running Mate Since ‘I Could Code Talk To White Guys Watching Football, Fixing Their Truck’

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speaks during a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:35 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Failed former Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz revealed what he believes is the two main reasons why he was chosen as former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate during a “listening tour” at a Harvard forum on Monday.

Advertisement

In his recent speech, Walz (D-Minn.) explored the Democrat Party’s future, analyzed Harris’ unsuccessful 2024 campaign, and explained why he was personally selected as her running mate.

“I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck … I could put them at ease,” Walz stated in the interview.

The Minnesota governor went on to argue that he was the “permission structure” to reassure White men in typically conservative rural America that it was okay to vote for Democrat candidates.

“I think I’ll give you pretty good stuff, but I’ll also give you 10% problematic,” he continued, explaining why he didn’t often take his messaging to mainstream cable news — speaking to a larger audience.

Walz also spoke on the future of the Democrat Party, asserting that the left-wing party needs to “collectively run a presidential campaign with a candidate right now that builds all the infrastructure… by the time we get to 2028, we’re ready.”

At another point, Walz claimed that the Democrat Party is very successful in terms of policy and “competency,” but that they lose many voters when it comes to their political “messaging.”

“Why have we lost the self-identity that the Democratic Party is for personal freedoms, middle-class folks, for labor folks. How did we lose it, where people didn’t self-identify with that? How did we get to a point where people didn’t feel like this was an important enough election to get out and vote?”

“It’s been 100 days of destruction. You think we can survive 550 more? That’s the challenge. That’s how long it is until the midterms,” he added.

Meanwhile, 63% of Democrat voters disapprove of their party’s decisions, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released by The Hill in March — exemplifying their disillusion with its current leadership and messaging.

“Democrats continue to be seen as out of the mainstream. Their ratings are at record lows and, they will have real problems in the midterms if they can’t lift themselves up from this nadir,” stated Mark Penn, the co-director of the poll.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!