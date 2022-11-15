Walmart to pay $3.1B in opioid lawsuits

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:36 PM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Walmart agrees to pay over $3 billion in order to settle nationwide lawsuits over its role in the opioid epidemic.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) announced the settlement after co-leading a coalition of more than a dozen Attorneys General to negotiate. A $3.1 billion total sum was announced.
James said that pharmacies, such as Walmart, have played an undeniable role in perpetuating opioids and that a price can’t be put on the lives lost and the communities that have been destroyed. She added that her state of New York will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement.
On average, the opioid epidemic kills 80,000 Americans annually.
In a statement, Walmart promised that they would help find a solution to eradicating the opioid crisis.
“As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep our focus on the health and well-being of our customers and patients, while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis.”
This comes after Walgreens and CVS agreed to pay $5 billion each in order to settle lawsuits earlier this month.