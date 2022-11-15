Walmart to pay $3.1B in opioid lawsuits

A sign for Walmart is displayed outside its store in Washington, DC, on November 2, 2022. – CVS Health said they had agreed to pay approximately $5 billion over 10 years to “resolve all opioid lawsuits and claims” against them by states and cities. Walgreens and Walmart have also agreed to settlements of at least $4 billion and $3 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:36 PM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Walmart agrees to pay over $3 billion in order to settle nationwide lawsuits over its role in the opioid epidemic.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) announced the settlement after co-leading a coalition of more than a dozen Attorneys General to negotiate. A $3.1 billion total sum was announced.

James said that pharmacies, such as Walmart, have played an undeniable role in perpetuating opioids and that a price can’t be put on the lives lost and the communities that have been destroyed. She added that her state of New York will receive up to $116 million as part of the settlement.

On average, the opioid epidemic kills 80,000 Americans annually.

In a statement, Walmart promised that they would help find a solution to eradicating the opioid crisis.

“As one of the largest pharmacy chains in the nation, we remain committed to being a part of the solution, and this settlement framework will allow us to keep our focus on the health and well-being of our customers and patients, while making positive contributions to address the opioid crisis.”

This comes after Walgreens and CVS agreed to pay $5 billion each in order to settle lawsuits earlier this month.