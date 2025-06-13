In an aerial view, the logo of a Walmart Supercenter is seen on May 15, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Walmart surpassed first-quarter earnings estimate, while falling short of quarterly sales. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Walmart could become the target of another MAGA-led boycott after a woman who inherited the retail fortune funded a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for a nationwide protest movement against President Trump.

The anti-Trump ad, run by the “No Kings” movement, calls for Americans to “mobilize” on Saturday, which is Flag Day and the president’s birthday, in order to “reject authoritarianism.”

The heiress is Christy Walton, the widow of John T. Walton, who is the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Despite not possessing an active position in Walmart’s operations, she retains an almost 2% stake in the company and has a net worth of $19.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The “No Kings” movement is planning up to 1,500 protests across the country in a move to counter Saturday’s military parade, but Washington, D.C. was not listed for protest sites.

The ad, which was in Sunday’s edition of the Times, doesn’t name Trump but criticizes moves that undermine civil rights and democracy values.

Part of the ad reads, “The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale,” and includes a QR code linking to a map of more than 1,800 planned protests across America. “Great, a left-wing billionaire feels like burning some of her inheritance for a PR stunt,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told the New York Post on Wednesday. “It’s not going to change the fact that over 77 million Americans voted for mass deportations, border security, and America First trade policies — a mandate that the Trump administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to deliver on.”

After reports of the ad came to light Trump’s MAGA allies began calling for a boycott of Walmart.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) wrote on X: “Walmart heiress Christy Walton is funding full-page color ads in the New York Times for ‘No Kings Day,’ a nationwide counter-protest scheduled for Trump’s birthday, organized by the far-left group Indivisible.” “Looks like the Walmart dynasty is big mad about China tariffs,” the lawmaker wrote. Kari Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and now a White House special adviser, posted on X: “Do you shop at Walmart?” On Wednesday the hashtag @BoycottWalmart picked up momentum across X, with social media users branding Christy Walton a “traitor.” “Boycott Walmart!” wrote longtime Trump supporter Roger Stone, who added: “The Walmart Heiress subsidizes insurrection. Next up peaceful protest outside all of their stores to encourage people not to shop there. Essentially what left-wing stooges did to Tesla. Let’s go.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the heiress said she funded the ad to encourage “people to engage peacefully and civically” on Saturday.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that Christy’s ad does not encourage the violence that has damaged Los Angeles and has spread to other cities after immigration raids were carried out by ICE over the weekend.

“Christy has provided no funding to organizations or individuals involved in the demonstrations in Los Angeles or other cities, nor has she provided any funding to those organizing the upcoming events,” the spokesperson said. “Her interest is simply in encouraging people to listen to one another, participate in their communities, and productively engage on the issues they care about. She believes while we have the right to protest, we do not have a right to violence. She condemns violence in all forms and her message promotes civic engagement, peaceful dialogue, and the sharing of diverse views and voices.”

Those who helped set up the No Kings protests say the decision to not hold a protest in D.C. is intentional, saying that they don’t want to give into a political spectacle. Additionally, the parade is expected to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Trump’s 79th birthday.

The 47th president has already stated that anyone who plans on protesting the parade will be handled with a “very big force.”

Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that the commander-in-chief “supports the right of Americans to peacefully protest” and that “is not the majority of the behavior that we have seen taking place in Los Angeles.”

Leavitt also brushed off reports that Trump sees himself as a king, telling reporters at the White House on Wednesday: “The president views himself as the president of the United States of America. This is a constitutional republic, and we want to see all of our citizens be proud of the country in which they are given the privilege and the blessing to live…”

Christy Walton inherited her fortune after her husband died in a 2005 plane crash.

In a move to separate themselves, Walmart issued a statement to the New York Post.

“The advertisement from Christy Walton [is] in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart,” said spokesperson Joe Pennington, who added that Walton “has no active role in company decisions.” “We condemn violence, including when it’s directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property,” Pennington added. “As a company with associates and customers in the Los Angeles region, we remain focused on their safety and that of impacted communities.”

