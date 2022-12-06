Walker and Warnock make final cases ahead of runoff election

This combination of photos shows Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Georgia, on May 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga., left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock on Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker is running against Warnock in a runoff election. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

UPDATED 11:05 AM PT – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Georgia voters are heading to the polls in the Peach State’s closely watched Senate runoff election. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock are facing-off for the final time on Tuesday.

Nearly 2 million Georgia residents have already cast their ballot through early voting. Record-setting turnout is expected. The winner of the race will determine whether the Senate will sit at a 50/50 split or at a 51/49 Democrat majority.

For the most part, the race has been razor thin as the candidates have sparred over a range of issues including the economy, record-high inflation, border security and abortion.

“You guys know what’s happening,” Walker said. “We got an open border, we got a secured border, but we just got to put right leaders in Washington. We got people that are afraid to go out of the house at night because of crime, but we can solve them. We just got to put the right people in Washington. And if we put the right people in Washington, that won’t happen.”

Walker has vowed to vote by the Constitution and by the people, while Warnock has continuously been knocked for his voting record.

“I can’t think of anything he hadn’t voted for with us,” Walker said. “There may be something. I, you know, I know it’s a problem because they’re running against him saying he votes 98% of the time with Joe Biden.”

Warnock is cautioning his supporters to not underestimate Walker.

“We saw record voter turnout during the early vote period,” Warnock said. “But I don’t want you to underestimate our opposition.”

Polls in Georgia close at 7pm eastern time.