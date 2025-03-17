W.Va. Governor Threatens Legal Action Over NCAA Tournament Snub, Citing Controversy

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:45 PM – Monday, March 17, 2025

West Virginia’s Governor Patrick Morrisey is calling for an investigation into the NCAA after West Virginia was snubbed from an at-large bid in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Advertisement

“Today I am joining @WestVirginiaAG to announce actions against the National Corrupt Athletic Association,” he (R-W.Va.) wrote on X.

The call for legal action comes after heavy debate circulated when North Carolina was given a spot in the field of 68 over West Virginia.

West Virginia finished the season with a 19-13 record (10-10 Big 12); the Tar Heels were 22-13 (13-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

However, the important metric when it comes to the selection committee is teams’ records versus Quad 1 teams, North Carolina was 1-12 and West Virginia was 6-10.

To add to the controversial decision, the selection committee is led by Bubba Cunnigham, who is the athletic director at North Carolina. According to multiple reports, he claimed he would step out of the room when the Tar Heels were discussed on whether to make the tournament or not.

According to the New York Post, Cunningham’s contract with the University includes incentives if they make the tournament. His contract calls for him to receive a one month (8.33%) bonus of his yearly salary, which sits at $814,868, if North Carolina makes the big dance.

The bonus total would be $67,905.67.

It also includes bonuses maxed at $100,000 should the Tar Heels make an appearance in the national title, while he’ll reportedly reach $75,000 for a Final Four run and $50,000 for a Sweet 16 bid.

Former Indiana coach Dan Dakich was outraged by the selection, saying that the move was “shady as hell.”

“This is simply a ridiculous conflict – Bubba Cunningham gets over $104,000 for UNC making the NCAA Tournament and HE’S THE HEAD OF THE SELECTION COMMITTEE!!!” he posted.

As a result, West Virginia declined to participate in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

“I want to reiterate what I said on Sunday that I am incredibly proud of this team and what they accomplished this season,” coach Darian DeVries said in a statement issued Monday. “One of our team goals was making the NCAA Tournament, and we had a resume worthy of an NCAA Tournament selection. Our guys poured their hearts into this season and all their collective efforts into making the NCAA Tournament. I would like to thank all of Mountaineer Nation for their unwavering support of our team this season.”

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark told ESPN he thought the selection committee made the wrong decision.

“I was surprised and disappointed to see West Virginia not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament,” Yormark said. “In addition to their six Quad 1 wins, the Mountaineers won 10 conference games in one of the toughest leagues in the country.”

UNC received a No. 11 seed and will play No. 11 San Diego State in a First Four game on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!