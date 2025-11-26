W. Va. Gov. retracts statement claiming 2 National Guard Troops killed in D.C. shooting

An unidentified man in military fatigues lies on a stretcher inside an ambulance 26 November, 2025 in downtown Washington, DC. Two National Guard soldiers were shot a few blocks from the White House, according to law enforcement. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

UPDATE – 1:13 PM – West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has now retracted his statement in relation to the two Guardsmen being deceased. He says he has received “conflicting reports.”

____________________________________________________________________________________

12:40 PM – The two members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, D.C. have passed away from their injuries.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.) revealed the tragic news on X.

Advertisement

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” Morrisey posted on X.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims or the individual in custody.

The third victim — a civilian — remains in critical condition after being transported to a trauma center, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

The shooting unfolded at the intersection of 17th and I Streets NW, near Farragut West Metro station and about three blocks from the White House, during an exchange of gunfire where the Guardsmen reportedly engaged the suspect before being wounded.

The suspect, who was also severely injured in the confrontation, was taken into custody and transported from the scene on a stretcher.

The White House lockdown has been lifted, and the temporary ground stop at Reagan National Airport has ended, but roads around the area, including parts of Connecticut Avenue and K Street, remain closed as the investigation continues. Authorities emphasize the scene is now secure, but the public should continue avoiding the vicinity to allow responders full access.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!