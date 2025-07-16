VP Vance touts ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in Pa.

US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” at Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston, Pennsylvania, on July 16, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Rayana Unutoa

6:08 PM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Vice President JD Vance has delivered remarks in Pennsylvania to highlight President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Vance spoke to hundreds of residents at a manufacturing facility in Luzerne County on Wednesday.

According to the VP’s office, the visit is part of the administration-wide push to convey all the incredible benefits that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” is going to have for the American people.

Advertisement

He also spoke on encouraging people to pursue careers in trades and manufacturing – adding that the administration is incentivizing jobs in those fields with tax breaks, no taxes on overtime and policies designed to bring manufacturing back home.

“If you want to go to college, go to college. There’s a lot of opportunity out there. But if you want to work with your hands. If you want to build something, if you want to build a house, build a bridge, make one of these incredible orders that comes in from this small business right here in northeastern Pennsylvania, your government should not be forcing you to do what elites in Washington want you to do. You ought to chart your own course and your own career path and the Trump administration’s gonna fight for that,” the vice president stated.

He pointed out that for years, the government has rewarded people who ship American jobs overseas while penalizing small businesses who invest in the United States.

“If you’re building here, if you’re making here, if you’re working in the United States of America, we just gave you a big, fat tax break,” Vance said.

He also mentioned that under the Trump administration, inflation is coming under control and blue-collar wages are going up.

The vice president went on to criticize Democrats for failing to hold foreign countries accountable for taking advantage of the United States. Vance emphasized that the big beautiful agenda will prioritize companies that build here in the United States.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!