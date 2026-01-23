VP Vance to March for Life attendees: ‘You have an ally in the WH’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks from behind bulletproof glass during the annual March for Life rally on the National Mall on January 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:39 AM – Friday, January 23, 2026

Vice President JD Vance spoke for the second consecutive year at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., vowing that the pro-life movement has “an ally in the White House” days after announcing he and Second Lady Usha Vance are expecting their fourth child.

“All of us in the Trump administration, from the president on down, we thank you for your prayers, we thank you for your perseverance, and we thank you that today we are all marching for life,” Vance said during his address on Friday.

Vance praised the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal right to abortion and returning authority to regulate abortion to the states after nearly 50 years. Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were included in the majority opinion in 2022.

“What the president did, what the Supreme Court did, was put a definitive end to the tyranny of judicial rule on the question of human life,” Vance declared. “He shattered a 50-year culture of disposability, one that treated human life as expendable the moment that it became inconvenient.”

He added that the pro-life movement is no longer arguing against the Supreme Court, but arguing with fellow citizens to build up a “culture of life.”

“Under this administration, again, from the president of the United States, the vice president, you have an ally in the White House,” Vance said, receiving cheers from the crowd of thousands of attendees.

The vice president hailed his administration’s successes pertaining to the pro-life movement, including pardoning 23 activists who were convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for praying outside of abortion clinics.

Four days after Trump’s inauguration last year, the State Department announced the U.S.’s renewed membership in the “Geneva Consensus Declaration on Promoting Women’s Health and Strengthening the Family,” established in 2020 and co-signed by more than 35 countries.

On the same day, Trump also signed the “Enforcing the Hyde Amendment” executive order (EO) to “end the use of federal taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion.” The administration also halted the use of human fetal tissue in National Institutes of Health (NIH) research.

Under the Trump administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has also taken action to enforce the protection of conscience rights for healthcare providers averse to performing or referring patients for abortion.

“We gutted Biden-era rules and ensured that no nun, no nurse, no pharmacist and no physician has to check their faith and their values at the door of their workplace,” Vance stated.

Vance also credited the One Big Beautiful Bill’s expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) to $2,200 per child and the Trump retirement account for minors for contributing to his decision with his wife to have another child.

“I said, ‘Honey, we’ve got an expanded Child Tax Credit and we’ve got the Trump Accounts, we’ve gotta take advantage of this stuff!’” he joked.

He announced that the White House will expand the “Mexico City” policy that restricts U.S. aid to foreign organizations that provide or promote abortion.

“Our country cannot be indifferent about whether its next generations live or die,” Vance stated.

The vice president went on to tell a story that “haunted” him, in which he discovered that ancient brothels were often surrounded by the skeletons of male infants, as males would not serve brothels the way females would. He emphasized how shocking child sacrifice is, especially to a predominantly Christian culture.

“We have to remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine. From the skeletons in brothels, to the child-sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies as inconveniences to be discarded, rather than the blessings to cherish that they are,” he said, arguing that “Scripture tells us each life is ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’ by our creator.”

