VP Vance slams Sen. Slotkin after she admits Trump’s orders are legal

OAN Staff Nathaniel Mannor

12:34 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025

Vice President JD Vance has slammed Senator Elissa Slotkin for telling the military to defy President Donald Trump’s orders.

In an X post on Sunday, Vance criticized Slotkin (D-Mich.) for stating that Trump’s orders aren’t illegal.

He said calling on service-members to disobey legal military orders is itself an illegal action.

“If the president hasn’t issued illegal orders, them members of Congress telling the military to defy the president is by definition illegal,” Vance posted on X.

This comes after Slotkin, along with several other Democrat lawmakers, told military members to refuse illegal orders relating to President Trump’s strikes on drug boats from Venezuela.

The Michigan Democrat even compared Trump’s military plans to the Third Reich.

Slotkin claimed the president is using “legal gymnastics” to carry out his targeted strikes on Venezuelan boats suspect of smuggling in drugs.

