VP Vance: India, U.S. Partnership Key To 21st Century

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his sons, Vivek, (left) and Ewan watch a cultural performance at Amber Fort a historical site on April 22, 2025 in Jaipur, India. (Photo Kenny Holston – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cameron Breckenridge

6:30 PM –Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Vice President JD Vance has mapped out a bolder future for U.S. – India relations.

In his first official visit to India, Vance set the stage for a potential new trade deal between two global powers.

While speaking at a forum in Jaipur, India on Tuesday, Vance called the relationship between the two countries one of friendship and shared purpose.

He told business and government leaders that both nations must lead together to build a new global system based on shared interests and mutual respect.

The vice president also announced that the U.S. and India have finalized terms for new trades negotiations, part of a goal to a double bilateral trade to $500 billion by the end of the decade.

“I believe this is a vital step toward realizing President Trump’s and Prime Minister Modi’s vision, because it sets a road map toward a final deal between our nations,” Vance stated. “I believe there is much that America and India can accomplish together. And on that note I want to talk about a few areas of collaboration today, how India and the United States can work together.”

Vance then touched on President Donald Trump’s trade strategy saying it isn’t about conflict but bringing about positive change across the globe.

He said the Trump administration is focused on building trade relationships rooted in fairness not exploitation.

“Our administration seeks trade partners on the basis of fairness and of shared national interests” he continued. “We want to build relationships with our foreign partners who respect their workers, who don’t suppress their wages to boost exports, but respect the value of their labor. We want partners that are committed to working with America to build things, not just allowing themselves to become a conduit for transshipping others goods.”

Vance also praised India’s optimism, vibrant, and vision for the future, contrasting it with what he called “self-doubt” among western leaders.

He described Prime Minister Modi as a thoughtful, future focused leader who shares President Trump’s ambition and loyalty.

Vance said both the U.S. and India have different systems and tradition, but share a commitment to growth, innovation and national pride.

He ended by calling the U.S. – India alliance one of the most consequential partnerships of the 21st century.

“I believe that if India and the United States work together successfully, we are going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful. But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity.”

