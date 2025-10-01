VP Vance calls out Schumer, Senate Dems for holding Americans ‘hostage’ amid Govt. shutdown

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt looks on during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 01, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

1:56 PM – Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Vice President JD Vance recently criticized Senate Democrats, singling out Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and denouncing what he described as the “preposterous” assertion that the Democrat Party is not seeking to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal immigrants amid the government shutdown.

Vance also argued that Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) actions were being influenced by his growing concern that he could face a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-N.Y).

Vance’s remarks align with broader Democrat Party discussions.

There is much speculation surrounding Schumer facing a primary challenge from AOC in the upcoming Senate race, when he is up for re-election, and polling data indicates that she leads him by significant margins among Democrat primary voters.

A Data For Progress poll shows her leading 55% to 36%, while a Honan Strategy Group poll indicates a 21-point advantage. The more far-left AOC and her potential challenge to Schumer is also bolstered by her deliberate efforts to connect with Democrat voters — as shown by AOC’s recent upstate town halls and joint appearances with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The GOP vice president spoke at a White House Press conference on Wednesday, following two failed attempts to pass a funding bill that could have ended Wednesday’s government shutdown.

Vance emphasized that the Democrats’ condition of billions of dollars going toward healthcare for illegal aliens was a “ridiculous proposition.” He also outlined key “critical essential services” left unfunded — due to what Republican lawmakers have dubbed the “Schumer shutdown.”

“Our troops are not getting paid starting today because of the Chuck Schumer wing of the Democratic Party,” Vance began. “We have people who require food assistance — low-income Americans who require food assistance who will not get it unless we reopen the government thanks to Chuck Schumer and his wing of the Democratic Party.” “We have flood insurance as we start hurricane season in the southeastern part of our country. That flood insurance is going to disappear because of Chuck Schumer and the far left of the Democratic Party. We need to reopen the government,” he added.

Addressing the reasons behind the government shutdown, Vance maintained that Schumer’s fear of a primary challenge from AOC is driving his decisions. He urged Schumer to “act responsibly” by aligning with Republicans and moderate Democrats to support the House-passed funding bill and resolve the shutdown.

The 50th U.S. vice president also appeared on Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

“They say, ‘We’re not actually trying to give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens,’” Vance said of the Democrats. “And here’s why it’s not true.”

Vance noted that the second Trump administration ended two Biden-era policies providing federal support to illegal aliens: one reimbursed hospitals for emergency medical services, and the other allowed certain parolees to access taxpayer-funded healthcare.

Emergency Healthcare Funding for Illegal Aliens The first program allowed hospitals to receive federal reimbursement for emergency medical services provided to illegal immigrants. This funding was part of an “initiative to ensure that emergency medical care was available to all individuals,” regardless of immigration status. The Trump administration discontinued this funding, maintaining that U.S. taxpayer dollars should not be used to subsidize healthcare for illegals. Parole and Healthcare Eligibility The second program involved the issuance of humanitarian parole to certain illegal aliens, granting them temporary legal status and eligibility for taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits. This policy was part of the broader immigration reforms introduced during the Biden administration.

Vance maintained that he and President Donald Trump are willing to negotiate on healthcare policy, but called the Democrats’ “hostage-taking” strategy “unreasonable.”

“Let’s negotiate,” Vance declared, “but we’re not gonna reward this behavior.”

