VP Vance: Arrest of assassination suspect ‘big step’ in getting justice for Charlie and his family

1:00 PM – Friday, September 12, 2025

Vice President JD Vance has thanked state and federal law enforcement following the arrest of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

In a post to X on Friday morning, Vance called the apprehension of the alleged gunman a big breakthrough. He added that everyone who helped catch 22-year-old Tyler Robinson deserves our gratitude and credit.

“This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped–from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips–deserves our credit and gratitude.” Advertisement

The vice president acknowledged the investigation is still in its early days but expressed confidence the man in custody is the assassin.

Vance also urged Americans to say a prayer for Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and their two young children.

“We took a big step in getting justice for Charlie and his family. Thanks be to God for that,” he concluded.

