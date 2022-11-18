VP Harris discusses Indo-Pacific at APEC Summit

Democratic presidential candidate (and future US Vice President) US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27, 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:11 PM PT – Friday, November 18, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the United States lasting commitment to the Into-Pacific as she addressed regional leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

“Our message is clear,” Harris said. “The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific. And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America.”

On Friday, during remarks at the event in Thailand, Harris told attendees that there is no better economic partner for the region than the U.S., as it is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.”

After former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s “pivot” to Asia, several Asian nations started to doubt the American commitment to the region.

She affirmed the U.S. will continue to bolster its commitment to the region and touted the Biden administration’s work to strengthen ties with several nations. The vice president mentioned that private sector collaboration is of utmost priority.

“Under our administration, the United States is more engaged with the Indo-Pacific than we have ever been,” Harris said. “We have infused new energy and leadership into our unrivaled network of global alliances and partnerships.”

As China’s presence in the Indo-Pacific continues to grow, during her trip, Harris will also travel to Padawan to demonstrate America’s commitment to upholding law in the South China Sea.

She maintains that the U.S’s approach is “based on collaboration, sustainability, transparency and fairness.”