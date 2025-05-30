Vogue editor Anna Wintour visits White House to discuss fashion tariffs amid first lady feud

(L-R) Model and Donald Trump’s fiance, Melania Knauss and Vogue Editor in Chief, Anna Wintour attend the J Mendel Spring 2005 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005, September 13, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Fashion mogul Anna Wintour visited the White House on Thursday despite First Lady Melania Trump’s feud with the Vogue editor-in-chief.

Wintour met with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles to discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on the fashion industry.

Wintour reportedly told Wiles during the meeting that the fashion industry is “already one of the most heavily tariffed industries in the U.S.” Advertisement

“From the meeting, plans were made to further engage with the administration in the weeks ahead,” read a Vogue Business post following the meeting.

The tension between Wintour and the first lady stems from Trump’s first term, after Vogue refused to feature Melania on the front cover of the magazine as it had done for many of her predecessors.

Vogue reportedly offered to photograph Melania on two occasions during President Trump’s first term – both of which she refused after the media organization would not guarantee a spot on the front cover.

“I don’t give a f*** about Vogue or any other magazine. They would never put me on the cover. All these people are so mad,” Melania reportedly stated, according to a book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former confidant.

The magazine previously featured Jill Biden on the front cover in 2021, alongside the caption: “A first lady for all of us.”

Vogue also featured Michelle Obama on the front cover twice, showing the deliberate move to leave Melania off the cover.

“They have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious,” Melania stated in 2022, referencing the magazine choosing which first ladies to place on the cover.

Additionally, Vogue criticized Melania’s official first lady portrait when it was released in January, stating that she appeared “more like a freelance magician than a public servant.”

Melania Trump was previously on the cover of Vogue in 2005 in her wedding dress when she got married to Donald Trump.

