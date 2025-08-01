Virginia: Man with lengthy criminal record arrested after child abduction caught on video

(Photo via: Fairfax County Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:22 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

A 26-year-old man, who has been involved in over 30 previous criminal cases, has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old girl at a Virginia mall.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office announced that Andres Caceres Jaldin, 26, has been arrested after being captured on surveillance footage grabbing a toddler, picking her up in his arms, and walking away with her after she strayed from an indoor play area at the Fair Oaks Shopping Center on July 18th.

There is no publicly verified information confirming whether he is a U.S. citizen.

Authorities stated that the child’s father, who was supposed to be watching her at the time, panicked and immediately called his wife after noticing that their daughter was gone. The mother was shopping at a JCPenney nearby.

According to court records, fortunately, the mother eventually spotted Jaldin carrying her daughter on the second floor of the mall and rushed him.

After being confronted, Jaldin handed over the child and claimed he was “only trying to help” the girl find her parents, before attempting to flee the mall in a vehicle that he had just stolen from a local auto shop.

He was arrested soon after, at a hotel nearby.

Records show that Jaldin was charged in 2024 with multiple counts of assault and battery, malicious wounding and property damage with the victims being his mother, father and brother.

While he was out on bail awaiting trial, he was again accused of assaulting his family.

According to a report by NBC Washington, Jadlin was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia following a psychiatric evaluation conducted as part of the criminal proceedings. All the charges involving him and his family were eventually dropped.

Regarding the most recent mall incident, Jaldin has been charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny, and he is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

