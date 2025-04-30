Virginia Giuffre’s Family Shares Her Last Handwritten Note, Discovered After Her Death

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:51 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Virginia Giuffre’s family has released a handwritten note, believed to be her final message before her alleged suicide on Friday. The note expresses a heartfelt message of solidarity with fellow survivors of sexual abuse.

Advertisement

According to a Facebook post, Giuffre, the most well-known victim of the late pedophile trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly left the note at her farmhouse in Australia, where authorities claimed that she committed suicide on Friday.

Amanda Roberts, Virginia’s distraught sister-in-law, said that her family discovered the note among a number of her belongings.

“Mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers need to show the battlelines are drawn, and we stand together to fight for the future of victims.” “Is protesting the answer – I don’t know but we’ve got to start somewhere,” she added.

41-year-old Giuffre was discovered at her farmhouse in Neergabby, Western Australia, about an hour from Perth. Australian authorities ruled her death a suicide.

Giuffre became widely known in news headlines due to the media-frenzied Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal — which first came to light in 2005 and later became a widely known topic, being reported by a slew of media outlets in 2019.

Giuffre was one of the first and most vocal accusers of Epstein, who maintained that he, along with his “associate,” Ghislaine Maxwell, sexually assaulted her and trafficked her to a number of “powerful men” when she was just a teenager.

One of the most high-profile aspects of her story was her claim that she was forced to have sex with the Royal Family’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, when she was only 17-years-old. In 2021, Giuffre officially filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in U.S. federal court. A year later, in 2022, the case was settled out of court, with Prince Andrew reportedly paying a financial settlement without admitting guilt.

She had also participated in various media projects, including Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” which highlighted her story and helped raise awareness of child sex trafficking — a global epidemic.

In the days before her death, Giuffre’s family had described her last days as being depressing. They revealed that she had been involved in a sour custody dispute with her divorced husband, Robert Giuffre, in regard to their three children.

According to her relatives, her life started to fall apart in the months after she and her husband separated — after 22 years of marriage. Sky, Giuffre’s brother, told People Magazine on Monday that her estranged husband’s restraining order request had prevented her from seeing her children for months.

“It’s the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children,” he told the outlet. “Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way.”

Additionally, at the start of April, Giuffre prompted controversy online once more when she posted a picture of her battered face from a hospital bed. She claimed that a bus driver struck a car that she was riding in, as a passenger, and that it was “going 68 miles per hour.” Giuffre also declared that she had only “four days to live” as medical professionals had purportedly informed her that she had gone into kidney failure. However, Western Australian police told news.com.au that they had only one recent record of a “minor” bus and automobile incident with “no reported injuries” — as reported by the New York Post. Ross Munns, the bus driver in question, adamantly denied Giuffre’s version of events, claiming that she had “blown [it] out of proportion.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!