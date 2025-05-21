Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly dies at 75 after battle with esophageal cancer

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks to reporters outside of a House Oversight Committee hearing on Washington, D.C. at the Rayburn House Office Building on May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:50 AM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Democrat Virginia Representative Gerry Connolly died Wednesday morning after his ongoing battle with esophageal cancer, his family announced.

He was 75-years-old.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” his family announced in a statement. “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just,” Connolly’s family continued.

Connolly was the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee until April — after beating out Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for the position.

He becomes the third House Democrat to die this year while in office and his passing comes as Republicans look to pass President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” Act with their razor thin majority in the lower chamber.

His colleagues were saddened by the tragic news and offered their condolences after the announcement of his passing.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of my friend and colleague, Congressman Gerry Connolly. Gerry was a devoted public servant who spent over three decades serving the people of Virginia and our nation with unmatched dedication and purpose,” Rep. Mike Turner, (R-Ohio), said in a statement. “Gerry’s legacy is one of intellect, integrity, and relentless dedication to the people of Virginia’s 11th District and to our allies abroad. His absence will be deeply felt, both in Congress and on the international stage,” Turner added.

The Democrat served nine terms and he started his career in politics as a Senate Foreign Relations Committee staffer toward the end of the 1970s.

He then ran in local politics, winning a spot on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in 1995 — resulting in him becoming chairman nine years later.

During his tenure in local office, Connolly was known for being much more “pro-business” compared to his Democrat colleagues.

A notable achievement by Connolly was leading the extension of the Metrorail Silver Line to Washington Dulles International Airport, which is 28 miles away from Washington, D.C.

Additionally, during his time in Congress, Connolly made multiple attempts to run the Oversight Committee, including in 2019 and 2022, though he lost to other Democrats both times. However, when Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced plans to switch to the House Judiciary Committee last year, Connolly went for it again.

With Representative Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) support, Connolly beat out Ocasio-Cortez, as well as the No. 2 Democrat on the panel, to become the ranking member.

