Vince Zampella, video game tycoon known for co-creating Call of Duty, killed in high speed car accident

12:07 PM – Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment and the co-creator of the Call of Duty franchise, was killed in a fiery crash after his Ferrari lost control, hitting a concrete barrier before exploding into flames.

Video released on Monday showed Zampella, 55, rapidly exiting a tunnel on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, California. The red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS veered off the road, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed in flames.

Zampella was trapped in the burning car and a unnamed passenger was ejected from the vehicle when it hit the barrier. That individual later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the cause of the accident. Speed, alcohol, or drugs have not been confirmed yet. However, video circulating online showed the supercar exiting the tunnel at high speeds.

He made his first mark in 2002, co-founding Infinity Ward. The company created the Call of Duty franchise, which has sold over 500 million copies globally. Zampella went on to co-found Respawn Entertainment in 2010, which produced blockbuster games such as “Titanfall,” “Apex Legends,” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Zampella’s death sent shockwaves throughout the gaming industry, with fans thanking him for making a mark on so many gamers’ lives.

A plethora of video game studios sent their condolences, acknowledging his industry changing work throughout the years.

Geoff Keighley, host of The Game Awards, shared a grim post on social media saying goodbye to his friend and thanking him for his accomplishments.

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy of work. I’ll miss our dinners and long conversations. And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never get to play it.”

Zampella left behind his three kids: Quentin, 26, Kyle, 22, and Courtney, 19. His ex-wife, Brigitte, posted a childhood photo, sticking her tongue out posing next to Vince, saying “My best friend. Forever and always.”

UPDATE – 12/23/15 – 1:18 p.m. PT- Title was changed to include Zampella’s work with Call of Duty video game franchise.

