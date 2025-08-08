Veteran advocacy group intensifies campaign condemning ‘Scumbag’ Arizona Democrat Sen. Gallego

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) attends a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

3:07 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

Veteran Action, a grassroots organization comprised of servicemembers, veterans, and military supporters whose goal is to promote “America First policies that strengthen national security and provide unwavering support for our veterans,” has announced their new campaign against Arizona Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego.

The campaign advertisement posted to the group’s YouTube channel, titled “Scumbag Senator Ruben Gallego Is Abandoning Veterans,” listed both professional and personal offenses from the lefty senator.

“Scumbag Senator Ruben Gallego abandoned his 9-month-pregnant wife,” the video states. “It’s no surprise he’s now abandoning veterans.” Advertisement

Additionally, another group, Veterans for Arizona, has also expressed strong criticism toward Gallego particularly regarding allegations of mortgage fraud. In 2023, reports surfaced suggesting that he may have improperly claimed both his Arizona and Washington, D.C., residences as primary homes to secure favorable VA mortgage rates. These allegations have led the group to publicly call for an investigation into the matter, questioning why the Department of Veterans Affairs has not taken action.

During his Senate campaign against Kari Lake (R-Ariz.), Gallego (D-Ariz.) faced scrutiny due to the details surrounding his divorce from his former wife, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Caroline Wren, his opponent’s senior advisor, released a statement when documentation of Gallego’s divorce was unsealed in October last year, saying: “If Ruben Gallego will turn his back on his pregnant wife days before she gives birth, he will turn his back on Arizona.”

Another point highlighted in the Veteran Action campaign ad was Gallego’s opposition to the confirmation of Republican Sam Brown as Secretary of Memorial Affairs for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Brown is a wounded Army Veteran who, following his medical retirement after serving in Afghanistan in 2008, has committed himself to various veteran-focused service organizations. He was officially confirmed as Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs just last week.

In a press release from Veteran Action, founder Marc Lucas said: “Gallego is working with infamous Stolen Valor Senator Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal to undermine President Trump’s historic victory delivering healthcare choice.”

The press release accompanying the campaign ad further indicated that this initiative forms part of a “broader 2028 presidential strategy,” in light of speculation positioning Gallego as a potential Democrat contender in the forthcoming presidential election. Gallego has undertaken visits to key early primary states such as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and New Hampshire—moves often associated with would-be presidential contender.

