Venezuelan Socialist President Nicolás Maduro accuses U.S. of seeking regime change

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro speaks during a press conference at Hotel Melia Caracas on September 01, 2025 in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:00 PM – Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Venezuelan Socialist President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States on Monday of attempting to force regime change in his country — denouncing a U.S. naval buildup in the Caribbean as a direct threat to his “stolen” government.

The U.S. government, under both former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, have maintained that Maduro’s election win was illegitimate, suggesting that his administration manipulated the electoral process.

The recent deployment, authorized by President Trump, was presented by Washington, D.C., as part of a broader campaign to disrupt drug cartel operations and strengthen U.S. border security.

Maduro, however, framed the move as an apparent assault on Venezuelan sovereignty.

“They are seeking a regime change through military threat,” Maduro told journalists, senior officials, and uniformed officers in Caracas. “Venezuela is confronting the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years,” Maduro added. “A situation like this has never been seen.”

According to the country’s leader, Venezuela will not bow to threats. He also claimed that his countrymen are well-prepared for any potential incident arising, seemingly issuing a vague warning to U.S. officials while portraying himself as a strong and decisive leader.

The Trump administration has accused President Maduro of involvement in cartel drug trafficking, offering a $50 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest and conviction. In March 2020, the Department of Justice charged Maduro and 14 senior Venezuelan officials with narco-terrorism, corruption, and drug trafficking.

Attorney General William Barr stated that the Maduro regime had partnered with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to flood the United States with cocaine.

On Tuesday this week, President Trump also revealed that the U.S. military successfully killed 11 Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) members and drug traffickers who were transporting illicit substances in a “drug-carrying boat” off the coast of Venezuela. There were no U.S. causalities.

