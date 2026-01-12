Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to meet with Trump in D.C. on Thursday

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado attends a press conference with the President of Norway’s Parliament Storting (unseen) on December 11, 2025 at the Storting in Oslo. (Photo by Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

Sophia Flores

11:35 AM – Monday, January 12, 2026

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, a White House official has confirmed.

This news follows Machado’s meeting in Rome on Monday with Pope Leo XIV and senior Vatican leadership, where she discussed Venezuela’s democratic transition and urged support for the release of political prisoners.

Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her long-standing efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela, spent roughly 11 months in hiding under the Maduro regime before emerging in December to receive the award in Oslo, Norway.

After winning the prize, said she’d like to share or give it to President Trump following the U.S.’s January 3rd capture of the country’s socialist leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Shortly after winning the prize, she dedicated it to Trump and to the people of Venezuela.

President Trump has said he looks forward to the meeting and called it “an honor” to be associated with Machado’s Nobel recognition, though his administration has not yet endorsed her as Venezuela’s future leader.

“I’m going to have to speak to her. She might be involved in some aspect of it. I will have to speak to her. I think it’s very nice that she wants to come in. And that’s what I understand the reason is,” Trump stated.

In the past, President Trump has said that it would be an “honor” to win the coveted award as he has more than proven himself by ending multiple wars since his return to office less than a year ago.

Thursday’s meeting will be the first face-to-face discussion between the two.

